All You Need Is Ice Water For The Fluffiest Mashed Potatoes Ever

You've probably heard that it's best to add potatoes directly to the pot while the water is still cold instead of waiting for it to heat up, but have you ever considered soaking those potatoes in ice water even before that? If not, you might want to give it a try the next time mashed potatoes are on the dinner menu. Doing so will give you the fluffiest potatoes imaginable. And when it comes to mashed potatoes, well, the fluffier they are the better!

The reason why an ice water bath results in smooth, cloudlike potatoes is simple: The water helps draw out the starch. And while starch is an important part of the whole mashed potato experience, too much of it is the cause behind a gloopy, lumpy purée. A good ice-cold soak will help eliminate the surplus starch in those taters so that they whip up into the perfect creamy texture.