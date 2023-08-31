Here's Why You Should Be Making Mashed Potatoes With Mayo

Mashed potatoes are a classic side dish beloved by nearly everyone, though each person has their own preferred method of preparation. From selecting the right potatoes to mastering the mashing technique and finding the perfect balance of butter, milk, or cream, a lot goes into making mashed potatoes. Additionally, there are tempting add-ins like sour cream or roasted garlic, but there's one unconventional ingredient you might not have considered: mayonnaise. Unlike butter and milk, which primarily contribute to flavor, mayonnaise enhances the texture, especially when dealing with refrigerated leftovers.

When utilized effectively, mayonnaise can infuse your mashed potatoes with a smooth, elusive quality that will leave your guests wondering what sets them apart. The end result won't taste like mayonnaise, and reheating will be a breeze, allowing you to prepare this favorite side dish in advance without anyone noticing any difference when incorporated skillfully. If you're on the fence about adding the condiment to your spuds, take comfort in knowing Snoop Dogg favors this method.