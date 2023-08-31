Here's Why You Should Be Making Mashed Potatoes With Mayo
Mashed potatoes are a classic side dish beloved by nearly everyone, though each person has their own preferred method of preparation. From selecting the right potatoes to mastering the mashing technique and finding the perfect balance of butter, milk, or cream, a lot goes into making mashed potatoes. Additionally, there are tempting add-ins like sour cream or roasted garlic, but there's one unconventional ingredient you might not have considered: mayonnaise. Unlike butter and milk, which primarily contribute to flavor, mayonnaise enhances the texture, especially when dealing with refrigerated leftovers.
When utilized effectively, mayonnaise can infuse your mashed potatoes with a smooth, elusive quality that will leave your guests wondering what sets them apart. The end result won't taste like mayonnaise, and reheating will be a breeze, allowing you to prepare this favorite side dish in advance without anyone noticing any difference when incorporated skillfully. If you're on the fence about adding the condiment to your spuds, take comfort in knowing Snoop Dogg favors this method.
Why mayonnaise makes great mashed potatoes
Understanding the science behind the magic of mayonnaise in mashed potatoes is as simple as comparing mayo and butter in the fridge. Justin Chapple, a graduate of the French Culinary Institute and the host of the show "Mad Genius," explains in a YouTube video that when butter is incorporated into potatoes, and the mixture is subsequently chilled, the butter solidifies, resulting in reheating challenges. Mayonnaise, however, maintains a more yielding consistency when refrigerated. This attribute translates into mashed potatoes with a soft, silky texture straight from the fridge. This quality not only simplifies the reheating process but also reduces the risk of the potatoes becoming dry or developing a burnt layer at the bottom of the dish.
For those who aren't enthusiasts of mayonnaise, alternatives with a less solid structure in your fridge can be employed as butter replacements. As a commenter on the video suggests, sour cream — which retains a creamy texture at lower temperatures — can serve as a viable option. Other contenders, such as crème fraiche, cream cheese, or certain types of olive oil, might also yield satisfactory outcomes, though the appropriate quantity to use and resulting texture could vary.
How much mayo to add to mashed potatoes
Incorporating mayonnaise into your mashed potatoes is surprisingly simple, but the amount will depend on your personal tastes. Justin Chapple says that when adding this unusual addition, you should reduce the butter to account for the addition of mayo. In the video, Chapple prepares two bowls of mashed potatoes, identical in most aspects — from using Yukon Gold potatoes to employing a ricer for mashing — however, when adding butter to the second bowl, he reduces the amount and substitutes a portion of it with mayonnaise. His potatoes turn out creamy and velvety, and they stay delicious even after being refrigerated for a day.
Chapple's ratio is 4 pounds of potatoes to a full cup of mayonnaise and 1½ sticks of butter. You should scale up or down depending on how many people you are serving. Also, feel free to experiment with the amount of mayonnaise to find the perfect texture and flavor.