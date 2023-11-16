The Secret Ingredient Ina Garten Adds For Ultra-Creamy Mashed Potatoes

There'd really be no Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner if it wasn't for mashed potatoes. You can make them with the skins on for a rustic look, or run them through a ricer to make them extra fluffy, but whatever you do, don't skip the spuds. If you're feeling like you're in a bit of a mashed potato rut, however, that's to be expected if all you're doing is mashing potatoes with milk or cream and butter. If you want something more inspired in your next batch of mashed potatoes, do what Ina Garten does: Add some goat cheese. The tangy, creamy flavor of chèvre with potatoes is a sneaky way to add more complexity to a boring bowl of mashed potatoes. In fact, potatoes have a delicious, mild, earthy flavor that combines well with all kinds of ingredients, so you can choose to use either plain goat cheese or any type of herb-encrusted varieties to find a combination that you love.

It's not hard to make mashed potatoes seasoned with goat cheese, but you do have to keep some basic cooking principles in mind. Be sure to add the cheese while the potatoes are still hot so that it melts into the mixture seamlessly (more on this later), and try not to overmix or mash your potatoes so that they don't get gluey because no cheese can save a batch of gummy spuds. Try to skip all the most common mashed potato-making mistakes and you'll be rewarded with the side of the season.