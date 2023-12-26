Skip The Non-Dairy Milk Altogether For The Best Vegan Mashed Potatoes

A classic mashed potato recipe typically has three main ingredients: potatoes, butter, and a liquid dairy product such as milk or half and half. When it comes to whipping up a vegan version of this comforting side dish, there are plenty of substitutes for both of these non-potato ingredients that you can opt for. Non-dairy kinds of milk abound, from mainstays including soy and almond milk to newer varieties like pea milk and oat milk. But can any of these exchanges hold a candle to the real deal?

Although you can certainly get by with whipping soy milk into your mashed potatoes, some of the best vegan spuds you can make don't include any type of non-dairy milk, at all. Instead, you can mash those potatoes to creamy goodness using some of the water you cooked the potatoes in. This salty, starchy water will impart a smooth texture to your mash, as well as add back some of the potatoey flavors that may have cooked out in the boiling process. Simply reserve approximately 1 cup of the cooking water, and add it back into the potatoes as you mash them until you reach your preferred mashed potato consistency.