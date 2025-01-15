This Ingredient Is What Makes French Mashed Potatoes So Creamy

Many would agree that mashed potatoes are one of the best side dishes out there. If you're one of these people, then you're probably always on the lookout for ingredients that will boost the texture of your mashed potatoes. You may already know about more common add-ins, such as sour cream or cream cheese (or, if you're Ina Garten, goat cheese), but you probably don't know about the French secret ingredient: whipped cream. Yep, whipped cream isn't just reserved for desserts — it can be the key to the creamiest mashed potatoes ever.

The creamy dish made with potatoes and unsweetened whipped cream has its own name in France: pommes de terre chantilly (chantilly potatoes). Despite having its own name, the dish is essentially an upgraded version of typical mashed potatoes. The process includes mixing together puréed potatoes and whipped cream, then transferring them to a baking dish. A layer of cheese is added to the top — parmesan, cheddar, and gruyere (or a combination thereof) are all great options for this step — then it's popped into the oven. The whipped cream is the key to this potato dish that is super fluffy, because unlike just adding heaving cream, whipped cream has air incorporated into it, and so results in much lighter, airy mashed potatoes.