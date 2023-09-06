Add Cream Cheese To Your Mashed Potatoes For A Texture Boost

One of the best ways to upgrade mashed potatoes from bland and starchy to creamy and decadent is to add a little dairy. The fats in milk, cream, and butter add extra body and flavor to mashed spuds and helps to make them less sticky and clumpy. While most mashed potato recipes call for a healthy amount of butter and maybe a dash of cream, half-and-half, or milk, try adding another type of dairy to the mix to amp up that flavor: cream cheese.

Adding a little cream cheese to mashed potatoes lends the dish a silky texture, making it as smooth and rich as possible. Beyond texture, it also imparts a tangy depth of flavor that's irresistible. Combine that with aromatics, such as garlic and fresh herbs, and you have a side dish fit for a holiday that's just as easy to whip up any night of the week.