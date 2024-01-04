The Simple Reason Steakhouse Mashed Potatoes Always Taste Better Than Homemade

The ingredient list for most homemade mashed potatoes pales in comparison to what's used in steakhouses. Instead of regular milk, pro chefs generally use a generous helping of buttermilk and plenty of half-and-half or (even better) heavy cream in their potatoes. If you think the bartenders up front are pouring heavy, they've got nothing on the cooks in the back who are in charge of the mashed potatoes.

Butter is used just as liberally. This is super important for achieving that buttery texture steakhouse potatoes are known for, as well as imparting just the right flavor. Cream cheese is another common ingredient and there's a good reason why. Not only does it add its own share of salt, but cream cheese has a rich, decadent flavor that melts down and blends perfectly with the pureed potatoes, adding to that smooth, fluffy consistency that everyone craves.

Going easy on the salt leads to bland mashed potatoes and that's something that would never fly in a steakhouse. Salt is an important part of drawing out the potato flavor, after all. Without it, they just won't taste like what you expect when you sit down to a steak dinner. Garlic is also commonly used for seasoning — and the chefs don't go easy on it either.