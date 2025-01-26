14 Substitutes For Instant Ramen Flavor Packets We Wish We Knew Sooner

There are plenty of ways to upgrade instant ramen. You can use it in a totally different dish, add canned soup to boost the flavor, or even serve it as a dry, crunchy snack that still pops with taste. However, even when you're upgrading instant ramen, it can feel difficult to escape the seasoning packets that come in each plastic sleeve. These seasoning packets are what give ramen the majority of its flavor, but they can also leave you wanting more nuance. In cheaper instant ramens, these flavor packets can taste mainly like salt with a hint of herbs or spices -– and even the more expensive ones can be chock-full of sodium and not have a lot of depth to them.

Don't fret, though, folks: The good news is that these instant ramen seasoning packets can be easily substituted for more flavorful and often more healthy options. Choosing a paste instead of a seasoning packet can give your ramen a boost of umami and a touch more body, with certain pastes also providing you with spicy, herbal notes. Unexpected dried ingredients like garam masala or nutritional yeast can add oodles of flavor while also making your ramen a touch more nutritious. Plus, if you're in the mood, you can put together your own ramen seasoning to rival the very best packaged products out there.