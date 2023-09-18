What You Need To Know When Shopping For A Quality Fish Sauce

Now that anchovies are not the polarizing ingredient they once were, it has become easier for yet another briny ingredient to come to the forefront: Fish sauce. Popular and integral in many Southeast Asian cuisines, it is known by various names, among them nam pla in Thailand, nước mắm in Vietnam, and patis in the Philippines. Fish sauce also has a history during ancient Roman times, known in the region as garum.

Similar to anchovies, fish sauce does not quite give a fishy flavor, per se. Instead, it adds a savory depth to dishes, a hum of umami that is due to the high amount of glutamates it contains. Too much and it can make your food way too funky, but without it, your Southeast Asian stir-fries will be missing a certain and important X factor.

So how do you choose a quality fish sauce? As with many items on a supermarket shelf, the shorter the list of ingredients, the better. If the first ingredient on the label is not some form of fish, move on to another brand that says so. Make sure as well that it does not have any superfluous ingredients like added MSG, preservatives, or other additives.