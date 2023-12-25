Thai Curry Paste Is The Perfect Ingredient For Transforming Any Bland Dip

At the heart of nearly every kind of Thai curry paste, there are shallots, garlic, lemongrass, and chiles. That's the flavor foundation, so to speak, but each type has its unique taste touches, too. Each of these varieties will add its distinctive twist to your dip.

Perhaps best known is red curry paste, which gets its rich red hue and earthy taste from dried chiles. Some versions include shrimp paste and kaffir lime peel, adding a seafood note as well as a bit of citrus to the mix. Green curry paste is similar to red but includes fresh green chiles instead of dried ones. It's these chiles that give it its color; some versions also include Thai basil, which enlivens the color all the more.

If you spot a yellow curry paste, it's the addition of turmeric that is giving it this hue. This variety will often include galanga root too — a peppery root is similar to ginger. There is also massaman curry paste, which includes tamarind juice as well as warming spices such as cinnamon. Like red curry paste, panang curry paste uses dried chiles. This variety is a bit milder than the others and sometimes includes peanuts, for a bit of creamy sweetness.