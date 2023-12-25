Thai Curry Paste Is The Perfect Ingredient For Transforming Any Bland Dip
Thai curry paste can be found in many delicious dishes from different regions in Thailand. They come in a variety of styles, which have a unique blend of chiles and spices, though most feature garlic and lemongrass. Some also include shrimp paste, which gives the blends pleasant salt and fish notes; you'll be amazed how much flavor is packed into a single teaspoon.
Thai curry paste is an especially great seasoning shortcut that can add depth of flavor and heat to sauces and dressings. And dip, whether you're talking dairy-based or a veggie puree, is a prime candidate for jazzing up with it. Add curry paste to a ranch dip or a French onion dip to amp them up, or make it your main flavoring ingredient in a smooth hummus spread. There are lots of options for the base, but don't sleep on coconut milk or cream, as coconut is a natural pairing, featured together in many Thai curries.
Different kinds of Thai curry paste
At the heart of nearly every kind of Thai curry paste, there are shallots, garlic, lemongrass, and chiles. That's the flavor foundation, so to speak, but each type has its unique taste touches, too. Each of these varieties will add its distinctive twist to your dip.
Perhaps best known is red curry paste, which gets its rich red hue and earthy taste from dried chiles. Some versions include shrimp paste and kaffir lime peel, adding a seafood note as well as a bit of citrus to the mix. Green curry paste is similar to red but includes fresh green chiles instead of dried ones. It's these chiles that give it its color; some versions also include Thai basil, which enlivens the color all the more.
If you spot a yellow curry paste, it's the addition of turmeric that is giving it this hue. This variety will often include galanga root too — a peppery root is similar to ginger. There is also massaman curry paste, which includes tamarind juice as well as warming spices such as cinnamon. Like red curry paste, panang curry paste uses dried chiles. This variety is a bit milder than the others and sometimes includes peanuts, for a bit of creamy sweetness.
Making Thai curry paste dip
Ready to try Thai curry paste dip for yourself? Fortunately, it is easy to find the key ingredient. McCormick sells its Thai Kitchen line, which features both a red curry paste and green curry paste, in many supermarket chains across the country. Some other well-known brands include Maesri and Mae Ploy. These can be found in Asian markets and online as well. Another brand, Chef's Choice, may be a little harder to find, but worth the effort.
Once you've got the paste you want to use, you take care when making your dip. Start with a tablespoon of paste to one cup of the dip base of your choice. Give the flavors time to develop before adding more paste. You may want to bring in some fresh herbs (fresh Thai basil would be really nice here). Some chopped parsley would add some freshness. But resist the urge to add salt since many pastes already pack an impressive sodium punch. This dip would work great as the star of a crudite platter or served with crackers or flatbreads.