The Powerhouse Ingredient You're Overlooking For Hard-Boiled Eggs

Miso-infused boiled eggs need nothing more than some bread or boiled rice to become a delicious meal. While the process of braising them in miso requires a few extra steps, the results are worth it. You can make them up to 3 days in advance and store them in the fridge in an airtight container. Start lightly frying peeled boiled eggs in oil until their outsides are brown and blistered. For the braising liquid, mix the miso paste, soy sauce, and maple syrup and thin it with some water. Then, gently simmer the browned eggs until the liquid reduces to a thick sauce.

To marinate boiled eggs in miso, skip the frying step, and place peeled eggs in a sealed bag along with the marinade. The process is quite similar to making soy-marinated eggs, and you can use the same mix of ingredients used to make the braising liquid to marinate hard-boiled eggs. Alternatively, you can cover peeled boiled eggs in miso paste, wrap them, and refrigerate them for 4 to 5 hours. The eggs will have a light brown exterior infused with miso flavor, and you can eat them as is, or even use them to make easy deviled eggs that pack lots of flavor with way less hassle.

Miso is also one of the many ingredients you can use to make deviled eggs more delicious. You can use miso paste in the mashed egg yolk filling or substitute mayo for it. You can use the seasonings you normally use or top them with sesame seeds and green onion for a more exotic, Asian-inspired version.