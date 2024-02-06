Upgrade Instant Ramen With Your Favorite Canned Soup

When your stomach starts rumbling, and you need a quick meal to munch on, instant ramen is a pretty good way to go. All it takes is a bit of boiling water and a couple of minutes of your time, and you've got a steaming hot plate of noodles in front of you.

But, while instant ramen tastes fine on its own, there's a way to make it even better: By adding your favorite canned soup into the mix. Canned soup can upgrade your dish by adding thickness, richness, and extra flavor to your dish. Best of all, this trick is fast, easy, and affordable. All you need is to mix your favorite cream-based soup. Then, prepare your instant noodles as usual, except use just half the water you normally would. To finish up, stir in half the soup, and you'll wind up with a dish that's bursting with flavor, has a unique texture, and a more opaque broth.

As you add soup to your dish, there are a couple of things to be aware of, such as which soups to pair with which ramen. Plus, once you've made the meal, finish strong by throwing in some additional veggies and toppings for a truly tasty dish.