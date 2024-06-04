Nutritional Yeast Is Your Secret For A 'Cheesy' Vegan Pasta

One of the only downsides to leading a plant-based lifestyle is that, although the vegan market is growing, it's still significantly smaller than the established animal nutrition market, which can limit access to vegan food items like plant-based cheese. Even if you find a vegan cheese you enjoy for dishes like pasta, it can be unsustainably expensive, which is just one reason why nutritional yeast is the secret to ultra-cheesy pasta sans dairy.

Nutritional yeast flaunts a naturally savory, nutty, umami-dense flavor that resembles the decadent richness of cheese derived from dairy. But it's not just the flavor that mimics cheese. Nooch, as the cool kids call it, is flaky like finely grated parmesan and yellow like cheddar, making it a visually accurate, deceptively cheesy dairy substitute for pasta-craving vegans. It can be dusted atop a pasta dish or blended with other ingredients to create a silky-smooth, undeniably creamy cheese sauce for your favorite pasta noodles.

Beyond its cheesy taste and appearance, nutritional yeast lives up to its name when it comes to nutritive value. Nooch is a protein, vitamin, and mineral-rich food high in B vitamins and trace minerals like zinc, selenium, and manganese.