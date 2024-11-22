Easily Upgrade Store-Bought Ramen With One Citrusy Sauce

Ramen is considered a labor of love in China and Japan, where slurping up the noodles is a compliment to the chef and shows appreciation for the meal. While it's possible to make your own beef, pork, or chicken ramen soup at home, the process can be time-consuming, especially if you make the noodles from scratch to get that same rich ramen taste that restaurants serve. When you're short on time, though, it's okay to turn to store-bought ramen with a quick addition to level up the flavor: ponzu sauce.

The word "ponzu" means "juice squeezed from sour oranges" in Japanese. As an all-purpose condiment, the sauce is made with soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and a citrus juice — commercially lemon or lime but traditionally yuzu, sudachi, or kabuso — as well as bonito flakes, mirin, and kelp. The balance of salty, sweet, and sour makes it delicious in numerous applications. Use it to dip dumplings, spring rolls, and tempura; add it to fish and chips batter; marinate meat, fish, and vegetables; or mix with oil to make salad dressing. Best of all, add it to your instant ramen broth!

Although ponzu consists of soy sauce, the other ingredients added to it muddle the saltiness and boost the sweetness, which is ideal because the season packets that come with packaged noodles typically contain plenty of sodium. It only takes about 1 tablespoon of ponzu, but you can add more or less according to your taste buds. Just make sure that you wait to add it until after preparing the broth so that the tangy, citrusy flavor doesn't cook out.