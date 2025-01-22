5 Prepared Meals You Should Never Buy At Aldi & 5 To Buy Instead

Maybe the most important part of grocery shopping is knowing not to venture into that supermarket hungry. If you start walking up and down those aisles and your stomach gets to rumbling? Better guard your wallet. Rows and rows of beautiful-looking food stare back at you, or, if you're in the pre-packaged aisle, tempting and professional-looking pictures of beautiful food. Of all of the items in the grocery store, nothing depends on firsthand experience and word of mouth like prepared meals. Again, the picture on the packaging looks great. The allure of a quick meal is always appealing. But will the final product deliver on promised deliciousness?

Well, speaking of word of mouth, here's my take on some Aldi prepared meals to enjoy and others to skip. There's a veritable treasure trove of Aldi secrets you'll want to know; it's true. For this article, though, I'm going to focus on prepared meals and frozen foods. I've spent years shopping at Aldi as my primary grocery store. While I'm an avid cooker of my own food, I also love a meal where all the work is already done and all I have to do is add a heat source. Cooking your own food obviously gives you more control over taste, what kinds of fats you cook with, how much seasoning gets added, and all sorts of variables. Sometimes, a pre-packaged meal makes me forget all that nitpicky customization. Sometimes, a pre-packaged meal makes me wish I'd done the work myself.