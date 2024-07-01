14 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Brand Foods You Can Buy At Aldi

According to a report by data specialist Numerator, 80% of the products Aldi sold in its US stores between March 2023 and March 2024 were from private labels, otherwise known as store brands. Aldi stores located in other countries demonstrate a similar dominance of store brands. In the UK, senior members of Aldi have reported that the sales of store-brand goods are growing at twice the speed of other products. This dominance comes at a price: Many of Aldi's popular store-brand foods are decidedly unhealthy, as the following article reveals.

For the purposes of this article, we have focused on foods that are high in both saturated fat and sodium. Diets that are consistently high in these two nutrients have been linked with various illnesses, diseases, and conditions, including high cholesterol and heart disease. The National Center for Health Statistics reported that, in 2022, heart disease was the leading cause of death for Americans, with over 700,000 people succumbing to the disease.

Of course, focusing on foods high in saturated fat and sodium alone means that many other unhealthy store-brand foods sold by Aldi, particularly baked goods, desserts, and other sweet treats, are not mentioned in this article. This does not mean that they are healthy, rather that they do not match the parameters set out by this specific article.