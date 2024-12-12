How You Should Cook Frozen Potstickers For The Tastiest Results
What's there not to love about frozen potstickers? Delicious and easy to prepare, this frozen favorite is perfect as a light snack or as a full meal. And when it comes to cooking dumplings from frozen, there are a variety of methods. Yet, there's one approach that creates a crispy, satisfying bite every time, and it involves your trusty air fryer.
Now, any way you choose to prepare your frozen potstickers is sure to be delicious. (Can a flavorful filling inside of a tasty wrapper get any better?) However, potstickers can pretty easily stick to the surface when you're pan-frying them — leading to a mangled mess by the end. And while steaming or boiling frozen potstickers is a super easy and tasty way to prepare them, they won't have that satisfying crunch you might be craving. But by air frying your frozen potstickers, you'll be able to get that dreamy texture — crunchy on the outside, but soft and moist on the inside.
How to serve your air-fried potstickers
Air frying your potstickers is extremely simple and yields a delicious, texturally delightful result. To start, you'll want to preheat your air fryer to about 375 degrees. Be sure to arrange your frozen potstickers in a single layer and spray with oil — an EVOO mist or vegetable oil spray usually works best here to achieve that crispy texture. Potstickers in the air fryer should take about 11 minutes, or until golden brown — just remember to flip halfway.
While these crispy dumplings are fine by themselves, serving this classic dish with a tasty dipping sauce will make them just that much better. To step up the flavor, you can whip up a quick and easy dumpling sauce with soy sauce and a splash of mirin. Or, for an extra kick, a hibachi barbeque sauce recipe can be a great addition to your potstickers. And, if you're into funkier flavors, dipping your potstickers in fish sauce packs a tasty punch with just one ingredient.
Not only will a dipping sauce really amp up the flavor of the air-fried potstickers, but it'll do wonders in terms of texture. While delicious, air-fried dumplings result in a drier, crispy texture on the outside. By dipping them in a tasty, salty sauce, you'll soften up and season the wrapper, which results in a satisfying and delicious morsel that'll have you double-dipping bite after bite.