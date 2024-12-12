How You Should Cook Frozen Potstickers For The Tastiest Results

Air frying your potstickers is extremely simple and yields a delicious, texturally delightful result. To start, you'll want to preheat your air fryer to about 375 degrees. Be sure to arrange your frozen potstickers in a single layer and spray with oil — an EVOO mist or vegetable oil spray usually works best here to achieve that crispy texture. Potstickers in the air fryer should take about 11 minutes, or until golden brown — just remember to flip halfway.

While these crispy dumplings are fine by themselves, serving this classic dish with a tasty dipping sauce will make them just that much better. To step up the flavor, you can whip up a quick and easy dumpling sauce with soy sauce and a splash of mirin. Or, for an extra kick, a hibachi barbeque sauce recipe can be a great addition to your potstickers. And, if you're into funkier flavors, dipping your potstickers in fish sauce packs a tasty punch with just one ingredient.

Not only will a dipping sauce really amp up the flavor of the air-fried potstickers, but it'll do wonders in terms of texture. While delicious, air-fried dumplings result in a drier, crispy texture on the outside. By dipping them in a tasty, salty sauce, you'll soften up and season the wrapper, which results in a satisfying and delicious morsel that'll have you double-dipping bite after bite.