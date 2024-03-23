Why Pulled Pork Is The Perfect Entry Point Into The World Of Barbecue

To make your pulled pork even more amazing, try a dry rub, which can consist of anything from salt and pepper to more elaborate affairs involving brown sugar, paprika, garlic salt, and other spices. This type of seasoning is all the more vital if you're not smoking the pork butt. You can apply the dry rub up to 12 hours before cooking. It's basically impossible to over-season a Boston butt, so have at it.

Take your meat out of the fridge about a half hour before tossing it in the smoker so it'll cook more evenly. While it's in the barbeque, keep the exterior of the meat cool by spritzing it with apple cider vinegar (or beer!) every hour after the first three hours of undisturbed cooking. Lastly, wrapping the butt in aluminum foil after the fat cap has split and cooking it at a slightly higher temperature for a couple more hours will make it meltingly tender.

As you can imagine, pulled pork can also be made in a low oven as well as the Instant Pot, but to be true 'que it should be smoked. You can use wood chips or chunks for smoking; the only important thing is to maintain the low temperature of your smoker or grill. Once the internal temperature of your pork has reached 200 degrees Fahrenheit, it's done. It's debated if you should rest it before pulling it apart, but resting it for at least 30 minutes allows the juices to redistribute and makes for a deliciously tender bite.