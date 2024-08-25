Swap Chicken Breasts With Thighs In Your Next Dish And Taste The Magic

Chicken breasts are often seen as the superior cut for cooking. Most recipes call for breasts, and they're the item we're all primed to hunt for in the grocery store. It's easy to see why: Chicken breasts have no risk of having bits of bones, cartilage, or connective tissue in them. However, depending on what you're cooking, going with chicken thighs instead can actually create a better dish in the end.

Chicken breasts are a very lean meat. While that has its benefits, it means that there's a lot of space for a more flavorful solution. Chicken thighs, by contrast, contain much more fat. That fat brings extra flavor to the dish and means that the thighs can be cooked for longer without the same risk of ending up sad and dry.

While chicken breasts can be difficult and need to be treated very carefully to ensure that they don't turn out bland and mealy, chicken thighs can be treated more like brisket or ribs. Cooking chicken thighs low and slow for a long time helps to break down the connective tissue, and the result is a more delicious meal. They work great when marinated and grilled and are perfect in curry or stew.