14 Mistakes People Always Make When Cooking Ramen

You know how icebergs look small on the surface, but underneath they're huge masses which have been developing for years? That's kinda how we feel about ramen. Bear with us — we'll explain. Ramen is one of those dishes that looks simple and unassuming, but getting it right takes a huge amount of time and skill. A bowl of ramen relies on perfect harmony between the broth, noodles, and toppings, and getting one of these elements even slightly wrong can result in a seriously disappointing meal that doesn't hit the spot. Unfortunately, ramen mistakes are very common, particularly for folks who aren't aware how much work goes into each bowl. The most frustrating part is that so many of these mistakes are easily fixed.

The majority of ramen mistakes come down to a lack of thinking things through. After all, ramen doesn't take loads of fancy cooking skills, but what it does require is a clear head and an understanding of how each ingredient affects the other. That's why simple things that everyone does, like cooking your noodles directly in the broth or adding certain ingredients too early, can have a knock-on effect that ultimately ruins your meal. It's not just gourmet ramen bowls that are riddled with mistakes, either: A lot of folks can also get basic instant ramen wrong without realizing it. It's time to put a stop to these errors.