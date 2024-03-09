Chef Markee Manaloto's Top Tips For Making The Perfect Ramen Broth At Home

Anything done well cannot be told from magic, and a really well-put-together bowl of ramen can only be described as magical. It is exquisitely delicious, uniquely satisfying, savory yet vaguely sweet, and features all manner of goodies like tonkatsu pork and those fabulous noodles. The basis of every good ramen, of course, is the broth — and if all you've ever had is the cheap-but-filling packaged variety (hopefully adding these 15 ingredients that seriously upgrade instant ramen), come over to the home-cooked side. Daily Meal spoke with chef Markee Manaloto, a partner and executive chef at Mishik in New York City, about how you can make the perfect ramen broth.

In this exclusive Daily Meal interview, chef Manaloto revealed the secrets of a flavorfully complex yet uncomplicated ramen broth: "I'm sure a lot of people have had instant ramen at home, but why not try making the real stuff? The key is the broth."

Okay, let's begin there — it's always good to start at the beginning. You'll need clean water, a big pot, and some animal bones. (The two most popular types of ramen, shoyu and tonkotsu, begin with either a chicken or pork broth.)