What Exactly Is TikTok Ramen

If you think you know ramen, TikTok is here to change that. The noodle dish originated in Japan and is now a worldwide favorite. Ramen's defining features are the flavorful broth, thin noodles, and tasty toppings. With instant ramen readily available at nearly every grocery store, bodega, and quick mart, the classic comfort food is being flipped on its head by TikTok. Dubbed by many as "TikTok ramen," the dish utilizes just the instant ramen noodles, ditching the seasoning packet and even the broth.

It's hard to pinpoint who exactly created the social media version, but videos of people making and slurping TikTok ramen have racked up more than 10 billion views. According to one TikToker, making TikTok ramen couldn't be any easier. First, cook the noodles according to the package. To make the sauce, add butter to a pan. Then add 1 teaspoon of garlic, 2-3 tablespoons of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes. Finally, mix in the ramen noodles and then top with garnishes, such as scallion. Voila, you now have the viral TikTok ramen.