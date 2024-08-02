Why Ramen Tastes Better At A Restaurant Vs At Home

Ramen is one of my all-time favorite foods, and after living in East Asia for years, I can say that I've been fortunate enough to have eaten at some of the best ramen restaurants in the world. Whether I was in South Korea roaming the streets of Seoul and Busan or on vacation in Osaka, Japan, I was constantly on the prowl for a steaming bowl of ramen and able to directly observe chefs in action. Succulent pork belly that gently melts in your mouth, noodles bathed in broth teeming with luscious umami, a jammy soft-boiled egg with a perfect yolk — for me, this is the stuff that dreams are made of. Naturally, as a lover of ramen with professional cooking experience, I've made a few attempts at whipping up a batch in my own kitchen. As it turns out, replicating top-tier ramen at home happens to be challenging and time-consuming.

On the surface, ramen seems pretty simple: meat, egg, noodles, broth. Maybe a pinch of green onions, a few strips of nori, or some bok choy. How difficult could that possibly be? Once you try cooking it for yourself, you'll humbly realize that preparing an exceptional bowl of ramen is no easy feat. There is a mastery of knowledge, skills, equipment, and ingredients that must be possessed in order to deliver the heights of flavor that chefs at restaurants can achieve. Read on to learn more about why ramen tastes better at restaurants and homemade versions often fall flat.