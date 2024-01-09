Shake Up Your Mundane Taco Night With Some Crunchy Ramen

With juicy, spiced ground meat and yummy, colorful toppings all inside an irresistible shell, tacos are the perfect meal everyone looks forward to (especially if you celebrate Taco Tuesday every week!). And now there's a way to help clear out the pantry while making taco night even better — by using up your packets of instant ramen! If you're usually more of a soft taco lover, or if a crispy taco shell just doesn't provide enough crunch, you might find that dried ramen noodles add an extra fun texture to tacos.

With this trick, there's no need to even put your cup of ramen in the microwave. Simply crush up the dried ramen into bite-size crumbles and then top your tacos with them as you wish! If you want even more crunch in each bite, try adding the crushed ramen to your ground meat mixture as well. It's the perfect, no-fuss way to put a fun, fresh spin on your favorite taco recipes.