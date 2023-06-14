Ramen Noodle Salad Is A Thing And You Need It At Your Next Cookout

If you've been looking for a unique way to spice up your next potluck on a dime, look no further than the instant ramen packets that are probably already in your pantry.

Instant ramen noodles typically come in the form of a rich, warming soup, perfect for a cold winter's night. But these inexpensive noodle packets can be transformed into a medley of different dishes with some creativity and skill. Take, for example, the Midwestern potluck classic: ramen noodle salad.

While the words "ramen noodle" and "salad" might not sound like they mix, this picnic side dish is a popular treat in the Midwest, where recipes and variations abound. Composed of crushed dry ramen noodles, shredded coleslaw mix, nuts, seeds, mandarin oranges, and a zippy dressing, the dish is a perfect open-and-dump recipe. It's easy and fast to make, and requires little actual cooking or preparation. You don't even have to cook the ramen noodles!