Easily Elevate Your Ramen With Some Chili Oil

If you'd like to keep it soup-er simple, the quickest way to try chili oil in your ramen is by just drizzling a little bit on top before you dig in. However, there are plenty of other ways to make the most of it, such as forgoing the packaged seasonings and replacing them with a generous serving of the oil instead. Be sure to scoop out some of the garlic and pepper flakes from the bottom of the jar, and include those as seasoning for your soup. Or, if you prefer to make your own broth instead of using the flavor packet that comes with the noodles, adding chili oil directly to it as it cooks is a fantastic option.

Arguably, one of the best ways to elevate your ramen is by boiling it until the brick of noodles breaks up, and then transferring them to a frying pan with plenty of chili oil. Next, fry the noodles in the oil until they're fully cooked, adding roughly half the seasoning packet towards the end. Make it a full meal by stir-frying some vegetables and topping it off with a scrambled egg.

There's no reason to let the seasoning packet go to waste if you don't use it. Save it to amp up your mashed potato gravy, season roasted vegetables, add it to fried chicken batter, or use it in your next stir-fry.