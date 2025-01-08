10 False Facts About Air Fryers You Thought Were True

How well do you know your air fryer? These ultra-popular appliances cook food quickly and efficiently, and generate a crispy exterior that emulates deep-fried items pretty seamlessly — but a lot of people are still unsure about how they actually work. This isn't hugely surprising, given that the air fryer is still really in its infancy: The machine was invented in 2005 by Dutch creator Fred van der Weij, but it's only been in the last few years that they've really taken off. The combination of their massive popularity and relative newness has led to a lot of false facts swirling around about air fryers, which can lead folks to make some key mistakes with their air fryers, or else to believe things about them that just aren't true.

Luckily, a lot of the false facts out there about air fryers aren't actively harmful, but some of them may result in you using your machine in a way that deteriorates it. So, we decided that it was time to get wise to all those annoying air fryer myths, and set things right. We spoke with Andreas Hansen, the founder of the Fritaire Air Fryer; Gen La Rocca, professional chef and owner of Two Cloves Kitchen; and Clare Andrews, presenter, author, and the UK's number one air fryer expert, whose new book "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals" is available now. Together, these experts put us right on what's really going on with these machines.