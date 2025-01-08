10 False Facts About Air Fryers You Thought Were True
How well do you know your air fryer? These ultra-popular appliances cook food quickly and efficiently, and generate a crispy exterior that emulates deep-fried items pretty seamlessly — but a lot of people are still unsure about how they actually work. This isn't hugely surprising, given that the air fryer is still really in its infancy: The machine was invented in 2005 by Dutch creator Fred van der Weij, but it's only been in the last few years that they've really taken off. The combination of their massive popularity and relative newness has led to a lot of false facts swirling around about air fryers, which can lead folks to make some key mistakes with their air fryers, or else to believe things about them that just aren't true.
Luckily, a lot of the false facts out there about air fryers aren't actively harmful, but some of them may result in you using your machine in a way that deteriorates it. So, we decided that it was time to get wise to all those annoying air fryer myths, and set things right. We spoke with Andreas Hansen, the founder of the Fritaire Air Fryer; Gen La Rocca, professional chef and owner of Two Cloves Kitchen; and Clare Andrews, presenter, author, and the UK's number one air fryer expert, whose new book "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals" is available now. Together, these experts put us right on what's really going on with these machines.
1. False: Air fryers fry your food
Okay, let's start by getting this one out of the way. Despite air fryers being called, well, air fryers, perhaps the biggest misconception about them is that they're frying your food. This isn't the case at all — instead, they're letting hot air do all the work. "Air fryers use a process called rapid air circulation, which circulates hot air around the food to create a crispy texture similar to frying," explains Andreas Hansen. "The appliance contains a heating element, usually located at the top, and a powerful fan that pushes the hot air quickly and evenly around the food in a tight cooking chamber," adds Clare Andrews.
In this respect, air fryers are actually far more similar to another piece of kitchen equipment which is sitting just below waist-level. "It's closer to a convection oven, creating a fried-like texture with less oil," says Gen La Rocca. Hansen points out that the crispiness of your food has a direct correlation to how well the air circulates in your fryer. As such, if there are any obstructions to the airflow, you may not get that super-crunchy exterior, and the food you're cooking may not benefit from the appliance's full potential. Higher-powered air fryers may also produce a crispier result than cheaper, weaker machines.
2. False: You still need oil to air-fry food
Air fryers can seem too good to be true, and we can understand why people would be suspicious about cooking items without any oil and still receiving a result that's similar to food made in the deep fryer. However, the assumption that you always need oil to air-fry food is incorrect. "The powerful convection effect mimics the results of frying by cooking the surface of the food quickly, which allows it to crisp up naturally," explains Clare Andrews. This is especially true for pre-cooked or frozen foods that already contain a small amount of oil, such as frozen French fries, chicken nuggets, or breaded snacks, which turn out perfectly crisp without any additional oil."
However, while you don't strictly need oil to air-fry food (particularly those which already have some fat content), you may still want to add some. "Tossing food lightly with oil or using an oil spray helps mimic that fried texture, especially with vegetables, potatoes, or proteins," says Gen La Rocca. Andreas Hansen also points out that adding a little oil to pre-cooked items like frozen fries can give them a boost of crispiness without making them too unhealthy.
3. False: You should always line your air fryer
If you're anything like us, you probably line your air fryer before cooking pretty religiously. After all, that bare metal on the bottom surely isn't sanitary enough to put your food on — and you wouldn't toss chicken breasts onto your oven shelf without anything underneath it, would you? Well, contrary to popular belief, you don't have to line your air fryer at all. "Air fryer liners are optional," says Andreas Hansen. "They can certainly make cleaning easier and prevent delicate foods from sticking ... But at the same time, they aren't necessary for successful cooking."
So why use them in the first place? Because they help you out, that's why. "Liners, such as baking paper or specially designed perforated liners, act as a barrier to catch crumbs, grease, or drippings, which can be particularly helpful when cooking sticky or heavily marinated foods like glazed chicken wings or fish with a sauce," explains Clare Andrews. However, she goes on to note that use of an air fryer liner is largely dependent on how much mess you're going to make. For dry items, they may not be necessary.
However, using a liner comes with some drawbacks, and they can hinder your meal. "If you do use a liner, make sure it doesn't block airflow, as that's what ensures even cooking," stresses Gen La Rocca. If using a paper liner, puncturing some holes in the bottom can help air circulate properly.
4. False: You can steam food in an air fryer
Somewhere down the line, people started to get the idea that air fryers can do everything — including steaming food. Well, sadly, that's just not true. You can cook a lot of foods in your air fryer, but if anyone ever tells you that you can steam things in there too, you should probably run a mile. "Air fryers are not designed for steaming. They work by circulating hot, dry air, so they lack the moisture and water circulation needed to steam food effectively," says Gen La Rocca. Clare Andrews elaborates by pointing out that air fryers operate similarly to conventional ovens, which also don't have any ability to create or sustain moisture levels without some external source.
Andrews does note that you can still cook food via steaming in air fryers by wrapping it up in foil parcels and putting some water inside, which will generate and trap steam. However, you shouldn't be tempted to put water into the air fryer itself, as this may cause it to break. For most steamed foods, you'll have to look elsewhere. "If you're dreaming of perfectly steamed dumplings or veggies, stick to your trusty steamer or stovetop," states Andreas Hansen.
5. False: You don't have to clean an air fryer
When was the last time you cleaned your air fryer? It's probably been a while, right? If this is the case, it may be because you've heard that air fryers don't need cleaning at all. However, that is absolutely not the case. "It is highly advisable to clean your air fryer after every use, particularly the removable parts such as the basket, tray, and any other components that come into direct contact with food," says Clare Andrews. "A quick clean after each use keeps it fresh and functional," confirms Andreas Hansen, with Andrews pointing out that food residue and grease can not only deteriorate your appliance but make your food taste worse.
The good news is that a lot of air fryer baskets are designed to make cleaning them a breeze. "Most air fryer baskets and trays are nonstick and dishwasher-safe, so regular cleaning is quick and easy," says Gen La Rocca. You can also hand wash the basket with soap in no time, and if your air fryer is cleaned regularly, a quick wipe between light uses may suffice. It's always important to check your manufacturer's instructions, though, as different appliances are cleaned in different ways.
6. False: You should only use your air fryer for dry food
Anyone who's ever put something a little too wet in their air fryer will be able to tell you what happens next: The moisture in the food they've added goes everywhere, leaving their air fryer splattered with mess. Because of this, a false belief has sprung up that you can only use air fryers for dry food. This isn't the case. "Air fryers can handle foods with some moisture, like marinated proteins or sticky glazes, and they actually crisp up beautifully," states Gen La Rocca. If your food is just a little bit moist, or if the moisture on it is thick enough, it won't cause issues.
However, you need to be careful. "[Air fryers] don't work as well for very wet dishes or foods with a lot of liquid — those are better suited to simmering or braising," says La Rocca. This is a sentiment that both of our other experts agree with. "It's very important to not go overboard with liquids — air fryers are simply not designed for it, and you definitely don't want to 'boil' anything in your air fryer," says Andreas Hansen. Clare Andrews advises sticking with foods that are designed to get crunchy, like those covered in breadcrumbs or dry rubs. "These coatings are more likely to adhere to the food and crisp up under the intense heat of the air fryer," she says.
7. False: You always have to preheat an air fryer before use
Air fryers are essentially small ovens, and we all know that ovens usually work best when they're preheated. So surely the same principle applies to air fryers, right? Well, you might be surprised to hear that the belief that you have to preheat your air fryer every time is a big old myth. "Preheating can help with more even cooking and crispier results for certain foods, like frozen fries or baked goods," says Andreas Hansen. "For other dishes, you can skip it — air fryers heat up so quickly that they'll still get the job done."
Gen La Rocca confirms this, stating that "if the recipe has a longer cook time, skipping preheating typically won't make much of a difference." However, it's worth bearing in mind that all air fryers are different. That's why Clare Andrews recommends doing your research before opting not to preheat. "I would first check your manufacturer's instructions with this one, as each air fryer varies so much," she says. "Preheating an air fryer is not always necessary, but it depends on the type of food you're cooking and the results you're looking to achieve."
8. False: Air fryers can only be used for frying food
Think of food made in an air fryer, and you likely think of something handheld, golden, and exceedingly crunchy. While it's definitely true that healthier versions of deep-fried foods are an air fryer's specialty, they're far from the only thing they can make. Baked goods, for example, are delightful in your appliance. "You can bake food in an air fryer, as it functions much like a compact convection oven," explains Clare Andrews. "The air fryer uses rapid hot air circulation to cook food evenly, making it an excellent tool for baking a wide range of items, including cookies, brownies, muffins, cakes, and even some types of pies."
Andreas Hansen agrees, and points out that air fryers are particularly useful for "quick bakes or small batches, giving you bakery-quality results without heating up your entire kitchen." It's worth pointing out, though, that not every type of baked good will do well in your air fryer. Hansen states that more delicate batters, like those that produce certain types of looser brownies or muffins, can be trickier to cook "since they need gentle, even heat to rise properly, which a conventional oven provides." Depending on your air fryer model this may not be impossible, especially if your appliance goes down to a very low temperature, but for those that plateau at a moderate heat you may need to reconsider things.
9. False: You don't need to adjust your air fryer's temperature or timings when using it instead of an oven
Air fryers are easy, right? You just look at the back of your food's packet, punch in the temperature and cooking time, and then sit back and wait for your food to be ready. However, if you're doing this without making some quick adjustments, your food will likely be overcooked. "When baking in an air fryer, you may need to adjust cooking times and temperatures slightly compared to a conventional oven," says Clare Andrews. This doesn't just apply to baked goods, though — with anything you cook in an air fryer, you should tweak things slightly to get the best result.
Because air fryers are so small, they concentrate the heat inside them more effectively, and so you'll generally want to reduce the recommended temperature for oven cooking by around 20 degrees Fahrenheit or 15 to 20 degrees Celsius. You'll also want to bring down the cooking time by about a fifth, as things cook way quicker in these appliances than they will in your oven. These are just starting points, though: Every air fryer will run a little differently, and some will be hotter or cooler, so you may have to figure out your own conversions based on trial and error. Packaged food is also increasingly coming with specific instructions for air fryers, which makes life way easier.
10. False: Using an air fryer won't make you sick
None of us want to hear that our kitchen appliances may be making us ill, and the good news is that regular air fryer use is completely safe. However, it's untrue to state that these machines can never make you sick. "An air fryer itself cannot directly make you sick, but improper use, like not cleaning it properly between uses or cooking food to an unsafe temperature, can lead to food poisoning from bacteria contamination," states Clare Andrews. Andreas Hansen also notes that food poisoning is a real risk with air fryers, especially if you leave it covered in food residue that increases the chances of bacteria festering in it.
To add to this, a combination of poor air fryer construction and high temperatures may cause another illness entirely. "Overheating a Teflon-coated air fryer can lead to Teflon Flu — yes, it's a real thing," says Hansen. The National Capital Poison Center notes that Teflon flu (or polymer fume fever) can be caused by inhaling fumes released by overheated polymer products, resulting in flu-like symptoms and, rarely, lung damage. However, Andrews states that "modern coatings are generally considered safe when used as directed," and so as long as you're not overusing your air fryer or blasting it at the highest temperature for hours on end you should be fine.