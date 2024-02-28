Is It Safe To Use Soap To Clean An Air Fryer?

We can all agree that keeping your air fryer clean is the best way to ensure its performance long term, but the exact method of cleaning this beloved countertop appliance is up for debate. Some air fryer aficionados claim mild dish soap and water is the way to go while some others prefer not to use soap, citing concern over leftover residue leaching into the food on the next use.

As it turns out, whether you use soap sort of depends on what part of the air fryer you are looking to clean. It's generally agreed upon that the best and most efficient way to clean the removable frying basket is to let it cool completely before soaking it in warm soapy water for up to an hour. Then, use a soft non-scratch sponge to scrub away any caked-on food particles or stuck-on grease. You'll want to avoid anything abrasive so you don't nick the non-stick coating. Some air fryer parts are dishwasher-safe but it's best to hand wash because the high heat could potentially compromise the coating.

Where you may want to avoid soap is when cleaning the inside of the air fryer itself, where the heating element and coils are. This area is prime real estate for food splatter stains and oil or grease build-up. Wipe down with a damp paper towel or scrub gently with a damp, soft sponge.