How To Reheat McDonald's McNuggets In Your Air Fryer

One of the only things more convenient than going through a fast food drive-through for a meal is reheating leftovers of said fast food. Whether you overestimated how much your family could eat, used the McNuggets ordering hack to stock up, or purposely planned ahead and ordered enough for leftovers, reheating chicken nuggets is an easy way to put lunch or dinner on the table. However, reheating them in the microwave could make them rubbery, and even conventional ovens won't restore them to their former crunchiness. The air fryer is the quickest way to reheat this iconic fast food snack while also preserving its integrity.

So, how should you reheat McNuggets in the air fryer? Not only is it simple, but it takes only a matter of minutes before the nuggets are hot and crispy. To reheat McNuggets using this method, simply preheat the appliance to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, then cook them for about three minutes. This is enough time to heat them through without scorching them, and they won't get flabby in the process.