No, Food Cooked In An Air Fryer Isn't Really Fried

Air fryers are a beloved appliance in the kitchen thanks to their convenience and versatility. These devices are suited to cooking a variety of foods, including items you never thought to put in an air fryer, such as grilled cheese, popcorn, and ravioli. However, the name of the appliance is misleading, as air fryers don't fry food in the conventional sense. Instead, these devices are more like convection ovens in how they function.

In addition to a heating element, air fryers also contain a fan. As heat is produced by the device, this fan disperses hot air around the food, which is held in a basket. Many people use oil when air frying food, but much less is required when compared to true frying methods. The texture of air-fried food is similar to that of other fried preparations, in that it's toothsome and crisp. However, methods like deep-frying or shallow-frying are much different when compared to how air fryers cook food.