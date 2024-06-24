The Air Fryer Mistake You Didn't Realize You Were Making

Air fryers are a wonderful kitchen tool good for a surprising variety of cooking applications, which helps explain their meteoric rise in popularity. And while there are certainly downsides to cooking with an air fryer, they're still wildly useful, which is why professional chefs need to cool it with the air fryer hate. But just because they're helpful doesn't mean you can use them however you want and expect great results; like any other appliance, you have to be aware of pitfalls to avoid.

One of the biggest pitfalls also has one of the simplest solutions: Make sure to move food around when you're cooking it, rather than just leaving it sitting there. Leaving your food unattended is a surefire recipe for a patchy cook due to how air fryers function — specifically, where the heat is coming from and how it circulates. Luckily, there are easy ways to dodge this issue with a little care and attention.