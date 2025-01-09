7 Of The Best Aldi Food Deals That Put Costco To Shame

Aldi and Costco are both absolute treasure troves for shoppers looking to get great deals. Aldi offers consistently low prices on all of its items, while Costco is paradise for anyone looking to buy in bulk. It can be easy to conflate buying in bulk with getting a better deal, but that's not always the case. Yes, Costco has great deals, but there are some times when bulk can be a burden, as the large product sizes don't always make sense for many households.

So what gives? Has Costco been duping us this whole time? Well, no. It's just that Aldi has some deals that outshine the big warehouse. It should go without saying that prices fluctuate and vary from place to place. In this article, we compared prices between an Aldi and Costco in the same city, and found a number of ways to get more bang for your buck.