Here's Exactly What Defines A 'Whole Food'

As a general rule, most whole foods won't be labeled as such. These include fruits and vegetables, which are sold whole and usually without any packaging, as well as meats from the butcher counter, dairy that's been processed for food safety only, and dried beans, nuts, and seeds. Some whole foods, such as whole grains, will be labeled. And it's essential to know the difference between labels to ensure you get a whole food.

The Whole Grain Stamp from the Whole Grains Council comes in three different versions: The 100% stamp, the 50% stamp, and the basic stamp. But keep in mind that the label only applies to the grains in a product, so the 100% stamp could still appear on a processed food if all of the grains used to make it are whole. Naturally, the stamp will only be a good reflection of a whole food if it appears on a package of pure grains, such as brown rice or whole wheat flour. There are also deceptive terms and labels that are specific to grain-based foods but do not denote that what's inside is a whole food, including "multigrain" and "made with whole grains."

Labels are not the best way to determine if a food is a whole food. Instead, consider the state of the food. Is it in its original, unprocessed condition? Or does it come with a list of ingredients?