The Actual Brands Behind Popular Aldi Items

Aldi shoppers are a devoted bunch, sometimes evangelizing to their loved ones about the glory of Aldi's selection of delicious snacks. Operating on a no-frills concept that prioritizes low prices over all other considerations, the grocery store has carved a special niche for itself that doesn't necessarily give too much attention or emphasis to familiar name brands on the shelf. While some of those products are offered at Aldi, they're sharing shelf space with a host of smaller and private label (more commonly, store-brand) products that fit more comfortably with Aldi's modus operandi of slashing prices to their lowest profitable point.

If you know anything about grocery retail, you'll know that some of these purportedly lesser store brands are actually the very same products you might pay more for in another store and with another label, in some cases even sharing the same manufacturers. As a general practice, Aldi is pretty secretive about what brands lie behind their in-house private labels, but a few of these company secrets have made their way to the public, regrettably usually as the result of product recalls. Take a look, and learn a little more about the brands behind the Aldi brands.