Easy, No-Cook Meals That Still Satisfy

Making dinner nearly every night can get exhausting, which is why sometimes we just want to throw a few things together without having to heat up the oven or dirty any pans. But it can be difficult to find a no-cook meal that is still filling and satisfying. To gather some ideas for satisfying no-cook meals, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina who is now a cooking and home entertaining author, TV food segment creator, and food and lifestyle blogger on Straight to the Hips, Baby.

Firstly, Jessie-Sierra is a fan of what she refers to as "eats-like-a-dinner salads," which are, essentially, very filling salads that consist of ingredients that either require no preparation or can be prepped ahead of time. She notes that these salads can even be mixed together in advance, minus the dressing, so they're all ready to go come dinnertime.

Jessie-Sierra continues, "Flavorful combinations like baby greens, sungold cherry tomatoes, mint, dill, rinsed canned chickpeas, feta cheese crumbles, purple onion, and a bit of leftover grilled protein, all tossed with a tangy champagne-vinegar dressing, is an amazing quick weeknight dinner." You can take Jessie-Sierra's general ingredient list and swap out what you don't like for whatever you have available in your kitchen. For example, swap out the feta for goat cheese, or the mint for basil, and so on. If you want other specific recipe ideas that are similar, you can check out Daily Meal's kale, mango, and avocado salad or our spinach salad with tangerine-rosemary vinaigrette.