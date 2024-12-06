22 Bougie Foods You Should Start Buying At Walmart

When it comes to affordability, few retailers are as popular as Walmart. While the store may be best known for selling everyday items at prices that are often more competitive than other grocery stores, among the things you might not know about Walmart is that it sells a number of items that one might consider to be gourmet.

From specialty salts and truffle oil to wild-caught seafood and fancy French desserts, there are several bougie foods you should really consider buying at Walmart. Read this full list to the end, to discover how I selected each item and why I decided to include it in this round-up.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.