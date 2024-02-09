Why Richard Blais Uses Duck Fat As An Ingredient In So Many Dishes

Like many professional chefs, James Beard-nominated cookbook author and "Top Chef" vet Richard Blais' kitchen essentials are decidedly more advanced than those of the average home cook. (We're looking at you, liquid nitrogen.) One of his go-to's, however, is a relatively accessible ingredient that's worth stocking up on: Duck fat.

As told to Food & Wine (via The Hollywood Reporter), the co-host of Fox's "Next Level Chef" loves the rich rendered ingredient for its flavor-boosting capabilities. "Anything cooked in duck fat has a flavor that you can't get from oil or clarified butter," he said. At his restaurants, the kitchen staff were in the habit of supplementing the reserved fat from their roasted ducks by "[buying] it by the pail." The ingredient also makes frequent appearances in Blais' cookbooks. His confit turkey legs and thighs, demonstrated on the "Tamron Hall Show," calls for an entire quart of the stuff.

Considering the hearty, comforting fare usually featured at the chef's eateries — including California English, which serves up Golden State-spiked takes on British classics — duck fat makes all the sense. Luckily, it doesn't take professional know-how to incorporate this prized ingredient and its singular flavor into your everyday cooking.