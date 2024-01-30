Alton Brown's Simple Butter Tip For Elevated Bakes

Anyone who frequently bakes knows that butter is a crucial part of the majority of recipes. In pastries and pie dough, it contributes to a flaky texture, while in cakier desserts like brownies, it adds decadence and a soft texture. If you're looking to improve your baked goods, upgrading the butter is a reliable way to do so. One of the best approaches is to brown the butter, because it adds depth of flavor. But while there are certainly benefits to browning your butter, Alton Brown believes there's an even simpler upgrade.

According to the celebrity chef, investing in more expensive butter makes a bigger difference than you'd think. As he shared in the Precise Advice segment of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," pricier butter is usually higher in quality, meaning it's less diluted. "Cheap grocery store generic brands can contain up to 12 percent water which very often is not factored into in the recipe," Brown explained.