13 Chocolate Brands With The Highest Quality Ingredients, According To Chefs

For roughly 4000 years, chocolate has served as the base for countless confections, pastries, beverages, and desserts. With so many brands, deciphering which is the best may seem impossible. That's where experts come in handy. In the nearly 18 years I spent as a professional chef, I produced all of the desserts in my kitchen. I also consulted with a friend, James Beard Award-winning pastry chef and Food Network alum Gale Gand, who graciously shared her take on what makes the best quality chocolate. Between us, we outlined some criteria for what to look for in chocolate.

Not only does the type of chocolate depend on the task at hand – you can't necessarily swap chocolate bars for chocolate chips, for example – but what is inside makes all the difference. When selecting chocolate, Gand notes, "I look for clean ingredients on the label in the chocolate I pick and real cocoa butter for the fat. I find European brands to be slightly superior (they tend to conch longer so have a smoother texture) to American ones, but do buy domestic chocolate at times." Additionally, Gand notes the need for a clear indication of cocoa percentages on bars or chips, making it easier to determine what type of chocolate to incorporate into a recipe, a sentiment I echo.

Using these criteria, I have compiled a list of the top chocolate brands with the highest quality ingredients, whether you opt for baking chocolate or chips. Read through to the end for more on the methodology used to determine the top brands.