How Crawfish Became An Integral Part Of Mardi Gras Celebrations

Mardi Gras — a festival celebrated by Southern U.S. states and Lousiana in particular — is known for its colorful beads, parades, and a motto of "Let the good times roll." More importantly, the festival season is known for its abundance of seafood, with crawfish being the star of the show. A crustacean similar to shrimp, crawfish resembles tiny lobsters and has become a Mardi Gras tradition for many. The crustacean is served in a gumbo-style dish called crawfish étouffée, which features the seafood combined with peppers, onions, and rice. Many locals and visitors alike also boil crawfish in a large pot with various spices and veggies.

The state of Louisiana, the heart of Mardi Gras for many, even has an annual crowning of the Crawfish Queen. The chosen winner attends an annual Mardi Gras ball in Washington D.C., where they may have the chance to meet the president. Crawfish, also known as crayfish and mudbugs, has a deep history in Lousiana and the South, but its ties to Mardi Gras are thanks to its Cajun roots in the parish of Acadia.

It became an annual tradition for rural towns in northwest Acadia for Mardi Gras participants to go door to door to gather ingredients for a large, community gumbo. Crawfish were an economic food for many at the time and became an ingredient thrown into these communal pots. The tradition of crawfish étouffée and crawfish as a food meant to be shared has continued to this day.