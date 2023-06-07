How To Decode Aldi's Price Tags Like A Money-Saving Pro

You probably already know by now that there are significant deals to be had at Aldi. This discount grocery chain operates around 2,300 stores in 32 states, along with numerous international locations. If you're a newbie, there's also a lot you don't know about shopping at Aldi, like that you'll need a quarter to get a grocery cart (don't worry, you'll get it back when you return it). They do things a little differently at Aldi, but fans of the store know that there is a significant payoff to becoming versed in the company's ways: deep discounts on high-quality foods, including organic and gluten-free items. One of the most essential skills to master to get the most out of your shopping experience is deciphering its price tags.

Besides displaying the actual price of an item, Aldi's price tags have codes and colors that tell you a lot more information, like how long the product will be available, if it's on sale, if it's discontinued, and more. If you take a few minutes to learn the language, you'll know whether or not you should stock up on your Aldi-brand cereal before it disappears or if that 7UP-flavored pound cake is a year-round staple.