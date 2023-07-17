The Bakery Aisle Secret That You Never Knew About Aldi

Everyone knows that Aldi is the place for discounts, but its policy on bread and other baked goods will leave even more room in your grocery budget. According to The U.S. Sun, the chain offers a substantial discount on bread that's coming close to its expiration date, which is just another way that the establishment wins the hearts and wallets of consumers.

In order to take advantage of this discount, the baked item in question must be within five days of its expiration date. If so, shoppers can score the bread for 50% less than it would normally be priced. And shoppers in the U.K. are privy to even greater deals on certain items, as they can get a 75% discount on bread and other perishable products once they have reached the end of their lifespan (meaning they're being sold on the date of expiration). In order to buy bread for the lowest price possible, you must first know where to find Aldi's expiration dates.