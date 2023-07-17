The Bakery Aisle Secret That You Never Knew About Aldi
Everyone knows that Aldi is the place for discounts, but its policy on bread and other baked goods will leave even more room in your grocery budget. According to The U.S. Sun, the chain offers a substantial discount on bread that's coming close to its expiration date, which is just another way that the establishment wins the hearts and wallets of consumers.
In order to take advantage of this discount, the baked item in question must be within five days of its expiration date. If so, shoppers can score the bread for 50% less than it would normally be priced. And shoppers in the U.K. are privy to even greater deals on certain items, as they can get a 75% discount on bread and other perishable products once they have reached the end of their lifespan (meaning they're being sold on the date of expiration). In order to buy bread for the lowest price possible, you must first know where to find Aldi's expiration dates.
Where to look for the expiration date on Aldi bread
While you can always ask for assistance at Aldi if you have a question about a baked good's expiration date, a Reddit thread highlights where customers can find this information on their own. In the thread, the poster wonders why their English Muffins feature three dates. In addition to a white sticker on the package, the product is also stamped with a produced date and a use through date.
According to numerous commenters, many of whom claimed to have worked for Aldi, the white sticker is the expiration date, which is the date you need to pay attention to when it comes to discounted bread. Another commenter explicitly refers to the sticker as the sell-by date and states, "It's mostly for us employees to know when stuff has to be marked down or taken off the sales floor." Additionally, another person remarks, "Sticker is sell-by date, the use by date is 7 days from that date," which means that customers should enjoy the bread before those seven days are up. Of course, discounted bread isn't the only bakery secret that Aldi has up its sleeve. Savvy shoppers can also enjoy other perks when purchasing baked goods from this grocery chain.
Aldi combines quality and convenience in its bakery
Like many other stores, Aldi offers private-label products to keep prices low for its customers. And like many other chains, rumors also swirl around who actually makes these products. When it comes to certain Aldi baked goods, many claim that Bimbo Bakeries is the name behind the store's hamburger buns and Hawaiian sweet rolls. This manufacturer also produces baked goods for Brownberry, Entenmann's, Sara Lee, and more.
In the event you're in need of gluten-free baked goods, Aldi has you covered with its liveGfree line of items. Along with frozen food and snacks, the store also offers gluten-free bread, bagels, and wraps. Having its own line of gluten-free products ensures that customers can enjoy a convenient shopping experience, no matter what their dietary needs or restrictions happen to be. It's just one of many ways Aldi makes certain that its customers are fully satisfied with the bakery experience.