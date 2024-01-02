11 Secrets About Being An Aldi Cashier, Revealed

Everyone has seen the memes: Aldi cashiers scanning groceries so quickly that customers need the speed of Flash Gordon to keep up with them. But did you know there is a very specific reason the workers have to move so quickly, under penalty of losing their jobs? The grocery store with German origins is just as famous for its super-fast cashiers as it is for them sitting down while on the job. However, just like the speed of the workers, getting to sit while scanning isn't all that it seems, either.

Some supermarket cashiers report that the amount of steps they walk totals nearly a half-marathon — and that's just one shift! From memorizing dozens of barcodes to quickly unloading trucks and pallets in the warehouse, there is a lot more that happens for cashiers at this grocery chain than you might think. Want to work at Aldi or just interested in a behind-the-scenes look? We scoured Reddit and personal interviews with current workers to bring you the best-kept secrets of being a cashier at Aldi, revealed.