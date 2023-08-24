Is McCormick Really The Brand Behind Aldi's Spices?

Sometimes it takes a bit of digging to figure out just which companies are behind Aldi's private brands, particularly since many are essentially copycats of other products. But, other times, it's not difficult at all. In this instance, some are seeing evidence that McCormick — one of the biggest names in spices — may be behind the budget grocery chain's Stonemill spice brand.

"Are Aldi's spices made by McCormick?" reads a post at the r/aldi subreddit that shows a shaker of Stonemill onion powder. "Bought this last weekend and just noticed it." Sure enough, the bottle's lid sports a distinctive "Mc" logo also seen on the lid of McCormick spices.

Is McCormick really behind Stonemill? Scrolling through the Stonemill spices on Aldi's website seems to back this up. Though we are unable to see the tops of the lids on Stonemill's garlic powder, crushed red pepper, and lemon pepper seasoning, we can tell that those lids all share the bright red color of McCormick. While it's difficult to tell for sure whether Stonemill is outright owned by McCormick, the lids provide a hint that the two brands are connected. Commenters on the r/aldi post suggested that the two might simply share manufacturers, as many brands across the food industry do.