The Award-Winning Aldi White Wine You Need To Add To Your Cart
It's wine o'clock somewhere, and Aldi has its shelves stocked and ready. Known for its frequently high-rated products — many of which have won awards in the grocery world — Aldi's exclusive in-store brand wines are not to be slept on. For those who are fans of white wine, Aldi's Don't Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc should definitely be on your next shopping list.
This Sauvignon Blanc won the wine category at the 2023 Product of the Year competition, as voted by shoppers all over the United States. This title is a high honor in the food world and Aldi continues to dominate in many categories — a testament to its product quality. The Don't Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc is a classic dry wine with fruity notes that pairs well with protein-based dinners. While there are many popular groceries to buy at Aldi so far in 2024, with its award-winning status, there's no reason not to buy this delicious white wine.
Buying Aldi-Exclusive Wine? Don't Mind If I Do
Finding the perfect wine means accounting for many factors, including taste, food pairing, and price. The Don't Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc is described as a dry white wine that has flavor notes of citrus, especially grapefruit, with a fresh grass smell. Its taste is bright, with a hint of acidity that rounds out to have a very tropical aftertaste. Each bottle sells for just $8.99, and with only 85 calories per serving and zero sugar, this wine is a winner in every way.
Sauvignon Blanc can be paired with a variety of meals, but per Aldi's website suggestion, a bottle of Don't Mind If I Do goes nicely with lighter meats and tofu. An herb roasted chicken is a great option because the dry acidic tones of the wine pair nicely with the earthiness of the meat. Another suggestion from Aldi is to pair this white wine with a fish or shellfish dish, like oysters Rockefeller— a classic hors d'oeuvre with creamy ingredients that compliment Aldi's Don't Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc.