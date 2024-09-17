The Award-Winning Aldi White Wine You Need To Add To Your Cart

It's wine o'clock somewhere, and Aldi has its shelves stocked and ready. Known for its frequently high-rated products — many of which have won awards in the grocery world — Aldi's exclusive in-store brand wines are not to be slept on. For those who are fans of white wine, Aldi's Don't Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc should definitely be on your next shopping list.

This Sauvignon Blanc won the wine category at the 2023 Product of the Year competition, as voted by shoppers all over the United States. This title is a high honor in the food world and Aldi continues to dominate in many categories — a testament to its product quality. The Don't Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc is a classic dry wine with fruity notes that pairs well with protein-based dinners. While there are many popular groceries to buy at Aldi so far in 2024, with its award-winning status, there's no reason not to buy this delicious white wine.