Why You Need To Incorporate Hot Honey Into Your Next Margarita

Margaritas are the classic warm-weather cocktail that conjures up images of beach fronts and poolsides — and icy glasses with salty rims. When mixing your next tipple, regardless of season or setting, consider that the heat can also come from within the glass.

Most margarita recipes call for agave, a sweetening agent native to parts of the Americas. Particularly in Mexico, it's put to work in the most iconic beverages associated with the country. There are several differences between honey and agave in how they're processed and their chemical composition. However, they're close enough as ingredients that it is possible to swap honey for agave in a margarita recipe.

While it's not uncommon to find margaritas kicked up with peppers like habaneros and jalapenos, hot honey is a sneaky way to spice up your drink without having to include additional ingredients. To make themargarita, you only need a quality tequila of your choice and an orange liqueur like Cointreau or Triple Sec, and fresh lime. Hot honey is pretty widely available in supermarkets these days, but if you don't have a commercial brand on hand, you can make your own at home with a combination of honey, peppers, and vinegar.