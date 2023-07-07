Aldi's Fan-Favorite Hot Honey Has An Even Spicier Version

Spicy and honey may not be the most intuitive flavor combination. This hasn't stopped it from becoming a phenomenon in recent years, showing up in everything from KFC's Hot Honey Chicken to Utz's limited-time potato chips flavor. When you think of how delicious some sweet-and-spicy flavor combinations are, it makes sense that Aldi shoppers would go gaga over the discount grocery chain's hot honey.

Case in point: Adventures in Aldi's Instagram post showing off Berryhill Extra Hot Honey. Judging from the comments, this is indeed good news. One commenter informed others that it's a cheaper version of Mike's Hot Honey, the brand that proudly proclaims itself as America's number one brand of hot honey. A two-pack of Mike's Extra Hot costs $24.99 on the company's site, which breaks down to about $12.50 for a 12-ounce bottle. In contrast, the 10-ounce Berryhill Extra Hot Honey bottles cost $5 each— definitely a bargain.

The thread is full of other comments, either declaring their love for the product or their excitement to try it. One commenter even suggests taking a spoonful of honey when you're sick.