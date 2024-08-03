Hot Honey Is Your Ticket To A Salad With A Slap Of Sweet Heat

Simply, hot honey is honey infused with spicy ingredients such as chili peppers or chili flakes (and often a touch of apple cider vinegar for balance). However, homemade versions often feature a simple, accessible hot sauce or a few regular chopped jalapeños to provide that savory heat. Making it is as simple as boiling your hot ingredient in your honey for a few minutes before leaving your mixture (and flavors) to fuse for 90 minutes or so. Remember, though, that the longer the honey sits, the spicier it will become — so if you make your own, be careful not to let those flavors meld for too long or overdo it on the spice unless you're ready for some seriously potent results.

Otherwise, what is perhaps best about this easy, delicious condiment is its customizability. Most off-the-shelf hot honey has a flavor profile in the mild to medium heat range unless specified otherwise. But if you like yours hotter, there's no reason you can't add a little hot sauce to your store-bought bottle, too, to turn up that heat. The result? A flavor-packed condiment that can be used as a dipping sauce or glaze or drizzled directly onto your salad. And homemade versions stay fresh for six to eight months, so you can keep it around for use in future salads as well.