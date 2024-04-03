The Ideal Sauce For Homemade Hot Honey

If you've ever tried hot honey, you know the delectable power of this sweet, spicy, oozy condiment of golden, luscious honey dotted with a hint of chile pepper flavor. Hot honey has incredible versatility — there's almost nothing you can put it on that would raise eyebrows. The subtle spice gently hits the tongue before being soothed by the smooth honey. It's irresistible, with just the right amount of heat, elevating nearly everything it touches.

If you want to recreate your favorite restaurant-quality or store-bought hot honey at home, you're in luck. You'll only need two ingredients to make homemade hot honey happen, and they're in the condiment's name: Hot sauce and honey. However, not just any hot sauce will do. Your ideal choice of hot sauce is a thin one, as it will properly mix and incorporate with the honey instead of taking over as the primary taste and texture. If you go too thick, you could ruin the honey's consistency. An ideal hot honey can drizzle, so you don't want to use a too-thick hot sauce that will compromise that viscosity.