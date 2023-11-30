For Gourmet Popcorn, Drizzle On Some Hot Honey

Popcorn is one of the best and tastiest go-to snacks. You can serve it on game day while watching your favorite sports teams, on game night when it's time to break out your favorite board games, or any time of day when you're cozied up watching one of your favorite movies. Of course, regular unsalted popcorn can always benefit from a little seasoning to add some layers of flavor. There are so many ways to make plain popcorn more interesting, but have you tried turning it into hot honey popcorn?

Plain popcorn can be a little bland, but once you sprinkle those kernels with some salt, it literally pops with some flavor. Now, mix up some hot honey, which typically consists of honey infused with chili peppers or flakes, and drizzle it on top of your freshly salted warm popcorn. You will have some piping hot spicy popcorn with harmonious creamy, syrupy, and sour flavors. Once you've got your hot honey popcorn ready, it's time to season it and top it off for some extra layers of delicious flavor.